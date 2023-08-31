Club allow their 23-year-old star to skip training and hold transfer talks with Leeds

Leeds United seem to be edging closer to signing Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen before the summer transfer window shuts tomorrow.

The Whites have been linked with plenty of names over the last few weeks. Midfield is their priority, and the talented Gruev appears to be a key target.

BILD now share the latest on the situation.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ilia Gruev allowed to skip training to hold transfer talks with Leeds United

Leeds United really need to bolster their midfield before tomorrow’s deadline.

The Whites have lost Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson and most importantly, Tyler Adams. They need reinforcements as soon as possible, and they are said to be in talks with multiple names.

Werder Bremen star Ilia Gruev is one of them and reports revealed yesterday that Leeds had made a move to sign him. Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg then claimed that talks were at an advanced stage and that the player is keen to move to Elland Road.

Now, BILD report that Bremen allowed Gruev to miss training yesterday to finalise his move away from the Weser Stadium before tomorrow’s deadline.

Things are looking good for Leeds right now.

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

TBR View:

Ilia Gruev would be a very smart signing for Leeds.

The 23-year-old is naturally a defensive midfielder and he’s very good at what he does in that position. However, he can also play as a centre-back if required.

That will give Daniel Farke plenty of options this season if they can get this deal over the line.

It will be interesting to see how the next few hours pan out, but we think Leeds will be able to get this done without too much trouble.