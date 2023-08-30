Nadiem Amiri rejected Leeds United for the third time this week, and German media outlet BILD are furious with him.

The Bayer Leverkusen man has been a target for Daniel Farke’s side. The Whites had an agreement in place with the Bundesliga club as well, but Amiri has angered everyone involved in the deal.

BILD have had a go at him now.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Nadiem Amiri called ‘arrogant’ after rejecting Leeds United transfer

The Nadiem Amiri transfer saga has been a really frustrating one for Leeds United.

The Whites made a move to sign the German last week and a deal looked possible. But then, Amiri rejected a move to Elland Road because he wanted to join Marseille.

After the French side decided against signing him, Amiri was suddenly open to a move to Leeds again, but he turned the Whites down for the second time.

On Monday, a deal finally looked like it would happen, and Leeds even flew the player over to England to finalise the transfer. However, the German flew back home and decided to reject Farke’s side for the third time.

BILD are far from impressed with Amiri. They’ve branded this saga as the ‘most embarrassing transfer posse of the summer’. They’ve further had a go at the player after rejecting Leeds, branding him as ‘arrogant, spoiled and unreliable’.

TBR View:

Leeds have every right to be furious with Amiri, but they have no time to think about something that will not happen this week.

There are just three days left in this window, and the Whites have several deals lined up that they have to get over the line before Friday’s deadline.

Missing out on Amiri is a shame, but it’s not the end of the world. Farke will now have to look for another target, and we’re sure they will be able to find one who will not make as big of a scene as the German did.

It will be interesting to see who Leeds will go after instead of Amiri.