Leeds United have reportedly tabled an offer to sign Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf this week.

The Whites are keen to bolster their midfield after losing Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Benden Aaronson this summer. Daniel Farke is keen to sign a new man in the middle of his park, and they have been linked with quite a few names already.

Tanaka is the latest, reports BILD.

Leeds United are pushing hard to sign at least one new midfielder before Friday’s deadline.

The Whites have been heavily linked with moves to sign Nadiem Amiri from Bayer Leverkusen and Glen Kamara from Rangers recently.

To add to that now, Farke’s side are reportedly keen to sign another hugely talented midfielder – Ao Tanaka – who has been excellent for Fortuna Dusseldorf and Japan over the last year.

The report from the German outlet claims that after Stuttgart had a bid rejected for Tanaka, Leeds have gone in with an even bigger offer to seal a deal.

It has been claimed that the second-division German side are ‘haggling over the last euro’ and are yet to accept Leeds’ offer. However, talks are ongoing and there is still a chance for this move to go through in the coming days.

Tanaka has less than two years left on his contract.

He plays like Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham was arguably the best midfielder in the Bundesliga during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman is a complete midfielder. He can do almost everything on the pitch, and his leadership qualities make him even more valuable to whichever squad he is in.

Tanaka, 24, plays just like Bellingham, claims Bundesliga.com. They feel the Japan international’s leadership skills and ability in a box-to-box role is very similar to that of the Real Madrid star.

With just five days left in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see if Leeds can get this deal over the line.