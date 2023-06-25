Sky Sports journalist says ‘Arsenal will definitely sell’ £45m man

A number of players are set to leave Arsenal on a permanent deal this summer, and Thomas Partey is ‘definitely’ one of them.

That’s according to Sky Sports Italia journalist and commentator Massimo Marianella, who has had his say on rumours linking the Ghana international with a move away from the Emirates.

Partey will enter the final two years of his contract this summer, and there are plenty of clubs who want to sign him.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Sky Sports journalist says ‘Arsenal will definitely sell’ Thomas Partey

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid for £45 million back in the summer of 2020 (Sky Sports).

The Ghanaian was then viewed as the man who would finally replace Patrick Vieira at the Emirates, but his first two seasons were troubled by multiple injuries.

Last season, Partey was absolutely fantastic until the start of April. He was arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League, so much so that Darren Bent described him as Arsenal’s ‘most important‘ player.

However, in Arsenal’s poor results against Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton and Manchester City in April, Partey wasn’t at his usual level at all, and Mikel Arteta decided to drop him.

Now, Partey’s future is reportedly up in the air, and Marianella has claimed he’ll definitely be sold this summer.

He said on Sky Italia’s Calciomercato, as relayed by Tutto Juve: “Partey is a player of experience, of physicality. Going to Arsenal, he improved compared to Atlético Madrid. He improved in terms of football, shooting on goal. He is very good in coverage.

“I think Arsenal will definitely sell him, but won’t give him away for less than €20m (£17.2m).”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

He’s a wanted man

Just two months of bad form doesn’t make Partey a bad player, which is why there are multiple clubs interested in signing the Arsenal midfielder this summer.

The Ghanaian has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in recent days. The Italian giants really like him and are willing to offer Arthur Melo to Arsenal in a swap deal to get Partey.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia want to sign the Gunners number five too. Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Khaleej are all reportedly keen to secure his signature this summer.

It will be interesting to see where Partey will end up in the coming weeks.