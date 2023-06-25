Report: Arsenal offered ‘devastating’ midfielder in swap deal for Thomas Partey

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus this summer, and the Italian giants are reportedly trying to sign him in a swap deal that would see Arthur Melo go the other way.

The Ghanaian joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020, and he has had his ups and downs in the famous red and white. Injuries have played a big part in that, which is a real shame.

Partey mostly had a great season last time, but Arsenal are reportedly ready to let him go. Juventus have an interesting formula in mind to get a deal done, reports TuttoJuve.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Juventus offer Arthur Melo to Arsenal in swap deal for Thomas Partey

Arsenal’s priority in this summer’s transfer window is to strengthen their midfield.

The Gunners are short of options in the middle of the park anyway, but with Granit Xhaka set to leave the club in the coming weeks, the need for a new midfielder has increased even more.

What makes it even more important is the fact that Arsenal are reportedly willing to let Thomas Partey leave as well, which is a big surprise considering how good he was for most of last season.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are really keen to sign the Ghanaian this summer, but Italian giants Juventus are said to be very interested in his services too.

Reports claimed earlier this week that Juve think they can sign him for as low as £15.5 million. Now, TuttoJuve claim The Old Lady are eyeing a straight swap deal.

It has been reported that Juventus have proposed Arthur Melo in exchange for Partey this summer. Arsenal were keen to sign the ‘devastating‘ Brazilian a year ago, before he joined Liverpool on loan.

TBR View:

Football is a funny game and anything can happen at any time, but we’re almost certain this is something that will not go through this summer.

Yes, Arsenal were said to be interested in Arthur in previous windows, but the Gunners were out of the Champions League and looking for fairly cheaper options to strengthen their squad back then.

Now, Mikel Arteta’s side are the second-best team in the country and are looking at superstars like Declan Rice.

As good as Arthur is, he is not at that level, and there’s just no way Arsenal will even consider signing him, especially in a swap deal for Partey.