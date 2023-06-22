Arsenal are ready to sell Thomas Partey this summer, and Edu Gaspar is reportedly open to letting him go to Juventus for a very small fee.

The Ghanaian joined the Gunners in the summer of 2020 after they triggered his £45 million release clause (Sky Sports). He has had his ups and downs in an Arsenal shirt since, but hearing that Mikel Arteta is ready to sell him is a surprise.

Along with three clubs from Saudi Arabia, Italian giants Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Partey this summer. Gianluca Di Marzio has shared the latest on the situation.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Juventus want to sign Arsenal star Thomas Partey

On his day, Arsenal number five Thomas Partey is one of the best midfielders in the world, and it’s no surprise that Juventus want to sign him.

The Ghanaian has everything in his locker – he’s good with the ball at his feet, is a brilliant passer, can score from distance and his ability as a number six is up there with the very best.

Even for most parts of last season, Partey was unbelievable for Arsenal. He was one of the biggest reasons why they stayed on top of the league table for such a long time. Darren Bent even called him ‘the most important player‘ at the club.

However, a shock dip in form in the business end of the season played a part in Arsenal’s title collapse. That’s probably why Mikel Arteta is ready to let him go, and Juventus are keen.

The report claims that the Italian giants want to sign Partey this summer, and the Ghanaian has apparently already given the ‘go-ahead’ to a transfer to Turin.

The shocking part of the story is that Di Marzio claims a deal can be done for as low as £15.5 million (€18m), with the ceiling revealed to be £17.2 million (€20m).

Juventus target Thomas Partey – Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Saudi clubs are offering way more

Juventus aren’t the only side keen to sign Partey this summer, three clubs from Saudi Arabia want him as well.

CBS Sports revealed this week that Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Khaleej all want to sign Partey in this window, and Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal could make some good money off his sale if he accepts their offer.

The Italian journalist revealed that bids worth £34.4 million could arrive for Partey from the middle east, which is over twice as much as what Juventus are eyeing to sign him for.

It’s an easy decision for Arsenal, but Partey’s preference will play a key part too.