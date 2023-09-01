Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridges has claimed Tottenham Hotspur are ‘most confident’ over signing Brennan Johnson today.

Bridges shared an update on Tottenham’s interest in Johnson live from their training ground on Sky Sports News this morning [01/09 08:26].

Spurs are set for a busy day ahead as they bid to trim a bloated squad and bolster Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham are lining up moves for the likes of Brennan Johnson, Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, their transfer activity will largely depend on outgoings but Bridges claims they are confident over a deal to sign Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham ‘most confident’ over Johnson signing

Speaking on Sky Sports, Bridges named Johnson as the player Tottenham are ‘most confident’ of wrapping up a deal for today.

“The one I think Spurs are most confident is potentially Brennan Johnson, you see the activity Nottingham Forest are doing at the moment,” the journalist said.

“Spurs and Ange Postecoglou do like him. He can play in a number of positions in the forward line, that’s the one I would say Spurs are most confident in at the moment.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham have been eyeing a move for Johnson throughout the summer and it’s surprising they have left it this late to firm up their interest.

Nevertheless, The Daily Mail claimed just today that Spurs are expected to sign Johnson for around £45 million.

The 22-year-old has starred for Forest over the past couple of years and played a key role in keeping them in the Premier League last season.

Should Spurs get this one over the line, it would be an exciting addition to Postecoglou’s squad.

The Welshman boasts exceptional pace and it’s fair to say that Tottenham have lacked speed and directness in their forward line over the past couple of years.