Spurs eyeing 24-year-old with ‘everything a modern defender needs’ – Romano

Tottenham Hotspur have been busy in the summer transfer window, making a number of solid signings.

Now, with transfer deadline day upon us, Spurs will likely still be working right until the window shuts.

Outgoings will likely be the main priority, with Tottenham having several big players surplus to requirements.

However, Spurs still seem keen on potentially bringing in yet more players.

Fabrizio Romano took to X on Thursday night to claim that Tottenham were considering a possible move for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

At this stage, it’s not concrete, and no formal bid has yet been made, according to the transfer insider.

This is because Tottenham need to offload some players first.

In addition, the Cherries would need to replace Kelly, which is a task that is “not easy”.

However, Spurs could potentially offer Eric Dier to the south coast club as part of the deal, added Romano.

Our view

The prospect of Kelly joining Tottenham appears to have split the Spurs fanbase on social media.

However, the 24-year-old looks like a decent option, all things considered. He is clearly rated by the Cherries coaches and has been playing regular Premier League football.

Indeed, as noted by a recent opinion column in the Bournemouth Echo: “Since being brought to the club in 2019 by Eddie Howe, that is now six separate managers, all with their different ideas of how to play, who believe in Kelly’s ability.”

Kelly has Premier League experience, is young, left-footed can also play at left-back, and his contract runs out next year, so he might not even cost too much.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

In 2020, The Athletic deemed him ‘the ‘unbelievable kid’ who has everything a modern defender needs.’

Meanwhile, former Cherries boss Scott Parker previously said he was a “Rolls Royce” of a defender.

Ange Postecoglou has proven time and time again that he knows how to find real gems in the market and take them to a new level.

As a back-up and challenger to fellow left-footer Micky van de Ven, Kelly certainly seems like a good shout, particularly if he comes cheap.