Tottenham now expected to sign ‘brilliant’ player today, third biggest signing in club history

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to complete a £45 million deal to sign Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson today.

That’s according to The Daily Mail’s transfer blog [01/09 07:16], with the outlet sharing an update Spurs’ move for Johnson.

Ange Postecoglou has earmarked Johnson as his top attacking target ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Tottenham have been locked in talks with Forest over a move for the Welshman over the past couple of days.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Indeed, Ben Jacobs claims a bid from Spurs to sign Johnson is ‘imminent’ as Postecoglou bids to bolster his forward line.

And it seems that Tottenham are expected to wrap up a £45 million deal to sign the 22-year-old today.

Tottenham expected to sign Johnson

The Mail claims that Forest are expected to sell Johnson to Spurs for around £45 million today.

If Spurs do manage to get this one over the line, it would make Johnson the club’s third most expensive signing of all time.

Tanguy Ndombele currently tops the list after signing for £63 million back in 2019, while Richarlison was snapped up for £60 million last summer.

It would certainly be a huge outlay for Spurs considering Johnson boasts just one season of Premier League experience.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

But the ‘brilliant’ forward enjoyed a promising campaign last time out as he netted eight times and provided three assists.

This would also be a clear indication that Tottenham are backing their boss as Postecoglou is reportedly ‘very keen’ to snap up the winger.