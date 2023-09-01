Club now expecting Tottenham to bid for their ‘special’ player today, he’ll cost at least £45m

Chelsea are now braced for a late bid from Tottenham Hotspur to sign Conor Gallagher this summer.

That’s according to The Telegraph, with the outlet claiming Spurs will have to bid at least £45 million to tempt Chelsea into selling the midfielder.

Tottenham have plenty of work to do before today’s deadline as they bid to keep their new boss Ange Postecoglou happy.

The Aussie boss has already bolstered his midfield with the signing of James Maddison. But with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg linked with a late move away from North London, it seems Spurs could turn to Conor Gallagher to replace him.

The Daily Mail claims that Gallagher is aware of Spurs’ interest and now it seems Chelsea are bracing themselves for a deadline day bid.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Chelsea expecting Tottenham to bid for Gallagher

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are expecting Spurs to launch a bid to sign Gallagher today.

It’s noted that Spurs have held an interest in Gallagher all summer but are yet to make a formal approach.

The Blues are expecting that approach to arrive today after they snapped up Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

Spurs will have to bid at least £45 million to tempt Chelsea into selling after they turned down a £40 million offer from West Ham this summer.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gallagher has been labelled a ‘special’ talent and has started in every single game under Mauricio Pochettino this season.

Yet, Chelsea have moved to bring in Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo recently.

It leaves Gallagher’s role in the side unclear and Spurs have been tracking the Englishman all summer.

This move looks set to go down to the wire and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are open to doing business with their London rivals.