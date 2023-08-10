Sky Sports have just shared a ‘quite significant’ Harry Kane update now

Tottenham Hotspur fans have some great news coming their way with regards to Harry Kane after Bayern Munich agreed terms to sign him.

The Bundesliga champions and Tottenham have been locked in talks over a deal for the England captain for weeks now. Just when it seemed like Daniel Levy would not budge, he accepted their latest offer, and Spurs fans have had a horrible day.

However, Sky Sports have just shared an update that may cheer many supporters up.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Harry Kane is increasingly likely to stay at Tottenham

Bayern Munich must have had some sort of a green light from Harry Kane that he would join them if they could agree a deal with Tottenham.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany said as much earlier today, and he even went as far as saying Bayern are ‘100 per cent‘ sure the Englishman will say yes to them in the coming hours.

However, this crazy day looks like it’s about to get a tad bit crazier.

Sky Sports have just revealed that it is increasingly likely now that Kane will end up staying at Tottenham for the upcoming campaign.

Reporter Paul Gilmour said live on air: “Quite significant: What a day this has been! We’ve told you that Tottenham and Bayern Munich have agreed a deal worth almost £100 million for the England captain Harry Kane.

“Our information is – we’ve been waiting on Kane’s decision or any sort of insight – the latest information we have is that it is looking increasingly likely that Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham this season.”

TBR View:

This must be the best news Tottenham fans have heard all day.

Since the news emerged this morning that Bayern and Spurs have agreed a fee for the striker, there have been plenty of differing opinions from fans, pundits and the media.

Some, like Rio Ferdinand, want him to take the opportunity, while others, like Michael Owen, think he should stay.

Nothing’s decided yet, but if Sky’s latest update is to be believed, Tottenham’s chances look good, as things stand.