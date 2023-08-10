‘If I was Harry Kane’: Michael Owen reacts to news Tottenham star is now deciding whether to leave

Michael Owen has reacted to the news that Bayern Munich have now agreed a fee with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential move for Harry Kane.

Owen has taken to X after an incredible update on Thursday, with The Athletic reporting that the 30-year-old is now deciding over whether to move to the Bundesliga champions.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs did the almost unthinkable on Wednesday, accepting Bayern Munich’s £86 million bid for the striker – according to The Athletic.

Owen urges Kane to stay at Tottenham as Bayern agree fee

Tottenham fans are now on tenterhooks wondering whether Harry Kane is going to stay or leave for Bavaria. Understandably, the views appear to be completely divided.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Some will insist that Kane needs to win trophies to secure his spot as a footballing great. Others will question whether going to Bayern does enhance his legacy that much – particularly as he closes in on the all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Owen, of course, left the Premier League for Real Madrid back in 2004. But he has suggested on social media that he would not take the move if he was in Kane’s shoes right now…

Kane also has to keep in mind that he could be a free agent in a year. Ultimately, it is hard to imagine that he will end up at Bayern if he moves next summer.

He will likely have his pick of every team in the world if he leaves Spurs next summer.

Of course, he will be wary of damaging his relationship with Tottenham fans beyond repair. So that may have an impact on where he could potentially go next year.

It is going to be fascinating to see what Kane decides in the coming hours. He is going to have his critics and supporters whatever call he makes.