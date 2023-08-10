Rio Ferdinand has now told Harry Kane what to do this summer after Tottenham Hotspur accepted an offer from Bayern Munich for their star forward.

Ferdinand posted on social media after hearing the news about the 30-year-old.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy had resisted Bayern Munich’s first attempts to try and sign Harry Kane.

But it appears as though their offer fourth was enough to convince the Spurs boss to cash in on Kane.

It comes at a very surprising time in the summer, with Tottenham kicking off their Premier League campaign in just three days.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Kane had wanted his future resolved before that match and it looks as if he’s going to get his wish.

It’s now up to Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer to decide if he wants to make the move.

Ferdinand has now told Kane what he should do this summer and it isn’t good news for Tottenham.

Ferdinand urges Kane to leave Tottenham

Posting on Twitter, Ferdinand said: “You don’t start ya career saying you want to win the golden boot winner – you want to win things for ya team.

“You only make it personal honors when that’s ya only option!! Good luck @HKane.”

Kane is being given, albeit unrequested, advice from all corners of the football world today.

He’s in a difficult position between staying at his boyhood team and continuing to build on his legacy or leaving for pastures new in search of domestic and European silverware.

Kane needs to weigh up whether winning several Bundesliga and potentially the Champions League is worth more than winning any silverware with Spurs.

There’s also the Premier League goalscoring record to think about as he closes in on Alan Shearer’s tally.

Many fans outside of Tottenham will agree with Ferdinand that Kane should move on.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Even Levy appears to want to cash in on his star player now to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

This move also makes it much more unlikely that he’ll come back to haunt them at a Premier League rival in the near future.

However, the final decision comes down to the 30-year-old and Spurs fans waiting with bated breath to see what he says.