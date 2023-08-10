Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Bayern Munich are ‘100 per cent sure’ Harry Kane will join them from Tottenham in the coming days.

The German giants have been pushing Spurs to sign the 30-year-old for weeks now. They have been desperate to get him, and it finally looks like there’s some good news coming their way.

Plettenberg shared the latest on the situation live on Sky Sports.

David Ornstein revealed this morning that Tottenham have accepted Bayern Muncih’s latest offer for Harry Kane.

The Germans had three bids rejected for the England captain, but they did not give up. They continued talks with Daniel Levy and finally managed to convince him yesterday.

Now, the focus is on Kane to make his final decision.

That’s the only thing, bar final details, stopping this deal from going through, and Plettenberg has claimed that he cannot imagine a scenario in which Kane would say no.

He said: “Bayern sources confirmed to me that there is an agreement in principle between Bayern and Tottenham now at this stage after heavy negotiations in the last hour. But, from Bayern’s point of you, it’s not 100 per cent done deal because last details have to be clarified between the clubs.

“This is, right now, in progress. But honestly, I cannot imagine Harry Kane saying no.

“Harry Kane has made clear he wants to join Bayern. He has a verbal agreement. He can sign a contract, to my understanding, until 2028. Five years contract maybe with some exit options. Bayern is 100 per cent sure Harry Kane will join Bayern Munich FC definitely.”

TBR View:

Journalists and media outlets in Germany have been convinced for months that Bayern will sign Harry Kane.

Everyone knew the England captain was going to enter the final year of his contract this month, and there was plenty of interest in his services.

However, no club pushed as hard as Bayern did, and it looks like they’re finally about to win the race.

If everything goes to plan in the coming hours, Kane should become a new Bayern Munich player.