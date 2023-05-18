Simon Jordan claims Arsenal need to offer £27m player a new contract quickly











Simon Jordan has insisted that Arsenal need to offer defender William Saliba a new contract as soon as possible.

Jordan was writing in the Daily Mail about Arsenal’s plans for the summer.

It’s set to be a huge few months behind the scenes at The Emirates.

At the start of the season, returning to the Champions League was the aim for Mikel Arteta.

He’s overachieved in that respect, and it says a lot that the club are disappointed to have missed out on winning the title.

Arteta achieved this by rarely rotating his starting line-up, and ultimately that lack of depth was one of the main reasons they missed out this season.

An injury to William Saliba in the Europa League coincided with their downturn in form.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The French international’s introduction to the side this season has been extraordinary.

Simon Jordan now believes that Edu has to prioritise offering Saliba a new contract.

His current deal runs out in 2024 and it would be a disaster if the club allowed him to see it out.

Jordan highlights importance of new Saliba contract

In his Daily Mail column, Jordan said: “To be able to even get a waft of wrestling this Premier League away from City, I think we’re talking £250 million-plus on new players but it has to be spent well.

“They need centre-forwards, centre-backs and central midfielders and need to ensure William Saliba’s contract is extended beyond the year he has left.

“They need to find upgrades wherever they can and Arteta must be forensic, ruthless and honest.”

The £27m defender has found a solid partner at the back in Gabriel Magalhaes.

They complement each other well, and Gabriel’s performances have dropped off when paired with Jakub Kiwior or Rob Holding.

Jordan will be pleased to know that there’s confidence at Arsenal that Saliba will sign a new contract.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Several of his Arsenal teammates are also putting pen to paper to extend their time at the club.

Aaron Ramsdale is about to sign a new deal, and Martin Odegaard’s contract is now a priority.

The big one is Bukayo Saka, and he too looks like he’s about to reach an agreement with the club.

The future is looking very bright at The Emirates right now.

If they can tie down Saliba this summer, that could be more important than any incoming transfer.

