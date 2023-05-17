After Saka and Saliba, £30m Arsenal player is now about to be offered new contract











Arsenal are now preparing to offer club captain Martin Odegaard a new contract very soon.

That’s according to The Athletic who provide the latest information on the Gunners’ attempts to keep their key players.

It’s been an incredible season for Arsenal even if they’re likely to miss out on any silverware.

Mikel Arteta has revolutionised the side, and they’ve run an almost unstoppable Manchester City very close.

Several players within the Arsenal team are now playing the best football of their careers.

One of those players is Martin Odegaard, who has been fantastic all season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Norwegian international has caused plenty of defences problems with his positioning and passing.

Not only that, he’s chipped in with 15 league goals and seven assists, which is a phenomenal record.

Now, Arsenal are preparing to offer Odegaard a new contract to extend his stay at the club.

It seems like a no-brainer to keep the 24-year-old around for the foreseeable future.

Arsenal set to offer Odegaard new contract

The report suggests that Arsenal are working on new deals for Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

They then say that Martin Odegaard’s agreement is ‘next on the to-do list’.

It would be hard to find an Arsenal fan who disagreed with offering Odegaard a new contract.

He’s changed Arsenal for the better since his introduction and is a huge influence at the club both on and off the pitch.

The £30m playmaker has made the number 10 role in Arteta’s side his own and thrived in it.

Arsenal’s recruitment team have been praised for bringing him in from Real Madrid.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

He’s been touted as the club’s player of the season in what is an incredibly crowded field.

Given he’s only 24, a long-term deal would contain very few risks for Arsenal.

A five-year contract would see him playing at The Emirates throughout the likely peak of his career.

Arsenal are looking to bring in central midfielders this summer, but Odegaard’s position is very safe.

Even the exciting Emile Smith Rowe can barely get a kick when fit due to his importance in the side.

It seems like the easiest decision in the world to try and keep Odegaard at the club for the foreseeable future.

