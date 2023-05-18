Fabrizio Romano shares big Bukayo Saka contract update for Arsenal fans











Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has signed a new contract and the deal is now complete.

The Gunners have had an incredible season, and Saka is one of the biggest reasons why. The Englishman has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions and is a strong contender for the Young Player of the Year award.

Arsenal‘s priority for a while has been to tie Saka down to a new contract, and it looks like they have finally done it, according to Romano’s comments on GiveMeSport.

Fabrizio Romano says Bukayo Saka has signed a new Arsenal contract

Bukayo Saka is one of Arsenal’s most important players, and securing his long-term future at the club has been on top of Edu and Mikel Arteta’s checklist for months.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Englishman, who is still only 21, is already one of the best players in the Premier League. When he’s in full low, he’s almost unstoppable, and he’ll only get better in the coming years.

Saka’s contract was supposed to come to an end this summer, but Arsenal triggered their option to extend that by another 12 months, until the summer of 2024.

Just last week, Romano revealed that Saka would sign his new deal very soon, and the journalist has now claimed that the Englishman has put pen to paper and it’s all ‘completed’ now.

Romano said: “Saka is done 100%. The deal with Saka is completed and it is just about the official statement, so Bukayo Saka will be an Arsenal player until June 2028.

“The signing of the contract has been completed, so everything is fine there. Now, it’s just about waiting for the statement.”

TBR View:

This is huge news for Arsenal and their fans.

After the doom and gloom of falling short in the Premier League title race against Manchester City, the Gunners finally have something to cheer about.

Saka is right up there with the finest youngsters Arsenal have ever developed, and he really does have the potential to become one of the best players in the world in a few years’ time.

Arsenal have done well to secure his future, and the future looks bright for the Gunners.

