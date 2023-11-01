Simon Donnelly says Celtic must start ‘brilliant’ 26-year-old vs St Mirren tonight

The debate rages on who should replace Reo Hatate at Celtic since the midfielder picked up an injury against Atletico Madrid last week.

The Japan international will be sorely missed and Celtic do have players in their ranks to step up. But who is likely to get the nod tonight against St Mirren?

This week I have been advocating that Tomoki Iwata gets his chance and that Callum McGregor should be pushed forward into a more attacking role.

Not only does Neil Lennon share the same thoughts, so now does former Celtic striker, Simon Donnelly.

Donnelly said [Clyde SSB], “Bernardo, I thought he did well against Atletico. I don’t think Celtic at the weekend, I don’t think they were at it right from the start.

“I just thought they weren’t as fluent as they have been in games recently.

“Turnbull has done a job for Celtic. He’s scored goals and when he’s come in he’s done well.

“I would maybe lean towards Iwata playing because he’s defensive and maybe push Callum McGregor forward.”

Changing Callum McGregor’s role at Celtic makes sense

As I have said before, McGregor enjoyed enormous success at Celtic in that role previously under Brendan Rodgers. There’s no reason to suggest that he can’t again.

Many will argue that he doesn’t have the pace to be an attacking force again, but neither did Tom Rogic and he did alright.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

But what the Celtic captain does possess is a great work ethic. McGregor has an incredible engine that where he lacks in pace he excels in industry.

He has the ability to run all day and that would be a nightmare for midfielders to track and defenders to stop. Plus he has incredible vision and passing that will help unlock any defence.

Look, at SPFL level, it’s worth a try. That way you are not weakening any part of the team and you are keeping your best players in their strongest areas. Three people can’t be wrong, can they?

