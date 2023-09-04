‘That’s a big thing’: BBC pundit shares what he noticed about Gustaf Lagerbielke in Glasgow Derby

Gustaf Lagerbielke has now tasted his first sample of the Glasgow Derby and it is fair to say that after an initial shaky start, the Celtic defender eventually found his feet.

The Swede did make a few mistakes and was involved in the goal that Rangers got chalked off after Cyriel Dessers was adjudged to have fouled the Celtic defender. But overall, for the first derby of his Celtic career, the 23-year-old did relatively well.

BBC pundit and former Celtic hero Pat Bonner was discussing Lagerbielke in his post-match analysis when he admitted that the criticism levied at the Hoops defender may have been harsh considering how long he has been at the club.

Bonner also shared one thing he noticed about Lagerbielke’s performance that will stand him in good stead as he continues his career at Celtic.

Bonner said [BBC Sportsound], “We talked about the two centre-halves, how many times have they come here and played? Liam Sclaes probably did it with Aberdeen a few times, but with the Celtic team.

“You know, we criticised a little bit of [Gustaf] Lagerbielke but he’s only come to the club. He’s only come to the club.

“He’ll learn a lot from this game. Once they analyse it, I’m sure he’ll sit down as a young player and he realises the things maybe he has to do better.

“He was willing to take the ball and that’s a big thing. Go and get on the ball, that’s what Brendan wants you to do, that’s why you’re in the team and then you’ll develop as you go along.”

There is little doubt that Lagerbielke will learn from his mistake. But after just three appearances for Celtic and in an unsettled team at that, it’s a little too early to be judging him at this stage of his career.

With a two-week international break now in full swing, the defender can now set to working on improvements he needs to make to his game with Brendan Rodgers without the pressure of learning on the job, so to speak.

And although there are areas in his game that he needs to improve, there are also indications that he could develop into a very good defender for the club if he’s given time.

