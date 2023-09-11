Sheffield United snap up ‘promising’ 18-year-old Celtic academy prospect

Celtic have lost another academy prospect as young 18-year-old Evan Easton joins English Championship side Sheffield United.

Easton joined Celtic’s academy from Partick Thistle in 2020 and has been involved in the Scotland youth set-up but is yet to make an international appearance.

In a statement released by Sheffield United, The Blades describe young Easton as a ‘promising young player’ and will join u21 boss, Michael Collins’ squad this week.

The youngster also reposted his new club’s announcement on his social media channel, X.

Easton plays mainly as a defender and can play on either the right or left-hand side of the centre of defence. The youngster is also versatile and can also play in the defensive midfield role if required.

Celtic have a history of losing some of their best academy prospects over the past few seasons. The fans have had to watch as youngsters like Leo Hjelde, Karamoko Dembele, Vincent Angelini, Barry Hepburn and Ben Doak all left Parkhead to look to develop their careers elsewhere.

Photo by Barrington Coombs – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

However, the club have made moves to try and stem the flow of some of their best talents after TBR Celtic told last week how the club moved to extend Mitchel Frame’ contract that ties him to the club until 2026.

Next up for the Hoops must be the situation of Rocco Vata. The Celtic B youngster has so far failed to agree new terms at Paradise and is out of contract at the end of the season.

