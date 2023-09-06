‘Saw him grow’: Brendan Rodgers say Celtic now have an ‘absolutely brilliant’ player who has improved so much

Brendan Rodgers’ return to Celtic was met with a mixed reception by the Celtic support over the summer.

After a four stay at Leicester City, Rodgers returned the club this summer and has been left amazed at how he has seen one player develop at the club during that time.

The Celtic manager was speaking about Callum McGregor’s performance in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox and hailed his captain’s contribution to the game as Celtic asserted their domestic dominance over their Glasgow rivals.

Rodgers said [TalkSport], “He is an absolutely brilliant player. He is one where my first time here I really saw him grow and develop and come to the fore here. He has continued with that.

“He’s captain of the club, he’s a wonderful speaker and a great ambassador for the club but his football, that was the Callum McGregor I know.

“He was right in the thick of it. He can control the game. Brilliant footballer, very intelligent and he got the game going for us in the first half.”

McGregor has been Mr. Consistent for Celtic ever since he was given his opportunity in the Hoops first team in 2014. [BBC]

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

With 20 medals to his name, McGregor is one of Celtic’s most decorated players in the history of the club. He has also been involved in FIVE Celtic Trebles in a glittering Parkhead career.

And on Sunday, he showed his class again by pulling the midfield strings as Celtic beat Rangers to go four points ahead of their rivals. It truly was an incredible performance by the Hoops midfielder.

McGregor put pen to paper on a new contract this summer which ensures that the Celtic fans will get to enjoy the 30-year-old midfielder until at least the summer of 2028.

In other news, ‘It’s a weird one’: Celtic have just made move to sign ‘outstanding’ £20m international – journalist