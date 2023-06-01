Sam Allardyce shares whether he thinks Ange Postecoglou will become Tottenham manager











Sam Allardyce has delivered his verdict on whether he thinks Ange Postecoglou will take the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce was reflecting on the end of the Premier League season.

Sam Allardyce took a short hiatus from hosting the podcast to take the Leeds United job.

Ultimately, he couldn’t keep them in the Premier League as he was doomed to relegation by Tottenham.

Ryan Mason was at the helm last weekend, but it looks unlikely he’ll be the permanent Spurs boss.

Instead, Tottenham are now looking at Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou after missing out on Arne Slot.

Allardyce has now shared whether he thinks Postecoglou will take the Tottenham job.

It may be hard to turn down a move to the Premier League, although only one team are in the Champions League next season.

Allardyce gives Postecoglou to Tottenham verdict

Asked whether he thinks Postecoglou will be at Tottenham next season, Allardyce simply said: “No.”

Co-host Tim Sherwood – who has experience managing Spurs himself – agreed: “I would say no.

“Do you know why? I think he had a disappointing time in the Champions League and I think he’ll want to have a crack at it with Celtic and it’s a huge football club.”

Postecoglou has a tough decision to make in the next few days if Tottenham decide to offer him the job.

The chance to manage one of the biggest teams in the Premier League will be very tough to turn down.

He’ll have a much larger budget to spend on players and the opportunity to work with some world-class talent.

However, the pressure will be on to turn around a club who have seriously underperformed in the last 12 months.

There’s also no guarantee that his best player – Harry Kane – will stay at the club with his contract running down.

Celtic are in a much better position relatively and he could win the treble this weekend.

Allardyce believes that will be enough for Postecoglou to turn down Tottenham this summer.

