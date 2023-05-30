‘There is a feeling’: Noises at Spurs now suggest ‘entertaining’ manager will not be hired – Gold











Noises from within Tottenham are now suggesting that Ryan Mason will not be hired as the club’s full-time manager.

The ‘entertaining’ coach was placed in interim charge of Tottenham after the departure of Cristian Stellini, but after winning just two of his six games in charge, it looks as though he won’t be taking this any further.

The 31-year-old has been very clear about the fact he would like the job, but according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, there is now a feeling within Spurs that he’s not going to get the job, while Mason himself is supposedly aware of that fact too.

Mason not getting the job

Gold shared what he knows about Mason.

“The expectation is that he’s not going to get the permanent role. There is a feeling of that within the club and I get the sense that he knows that as well. There are high hopes with him that he will be able to return one day to have that job, it’s a job he clearly dreams of,” Gold said.

Right decision

Ryan Mason would probably bring more passion to this role than almost any other manager, but the reality is that he’s not the right man for the job.

He’s very young, he’s not performed well during this temporary spell, and he’s not experienced enough.

Tottenham, now more than ever, need to turn their fortunes around, and giving someone like Mason the keys to the castle isn’t the way to do it.

Of course, as Gold says, Mason could well be the Tottenham manager one day, but he’s some way off having a CV worthy of being handed one of the biggest jobs in English football.

