Report: 'One of the best managers in the world' now open to joining Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur appear to be heading in the right direction with regards to Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are still looking for a new permanent manager after parting company with Antonio Conte in March.

Several big names on the rumour mill appear to have come and gone, including Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot.

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Now, with the Premier League finally over, Tottenham appear to be stepping up their efforts for a new boss.

The Daily Mail has now reported that Postecoglou is “open” to taking the Spurs job.

Sami Mokbel also claimed that the Celtic manager’s chances of getting the Tottenham gig have improved.

This is in wake of Slot snubbing Spurs in order to carry on at Feyenoord, having won the title this seasm.

The report looked at other options for Tottenham too.

Former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo ‘could emerge as a late option’.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann ‘remains available’, suggesting he may have not been ruled out entirely.

Our view

Tottenham fans will be eager to see appointments in the boardroom and in the dugout as soon as possible.

As per the article, any player incomings and outgoings are currently on hold while Spurs get their house in order.

Hopefully it won’t be long before a director of football and a new manager are in place at N17.

As for Postecoglou, the prospect of him joining Tottenham seems to have split the fanbase, but he’d be a good shout for the club.

The fact he has considerable experience in the game means he should be able to hit the ground running at Spurs.

In addition, Postecoglou’s record at Celtic has been nothing short of fantastic.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

There is always pressure to win at the club, with bitter rivals Rangers almost always snapping at their heels.

He shouldn’t have too many issues taking on a club in need of a rebuild and looking for silverware and top-four next term.

Postecoglou has even been called ‘one of the best managers in the world’ by a former colleague and apparently has admirers at Manchester City.

With that in mind, Spurs should certainly look to firm up their interest and make an approach.