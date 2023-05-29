Roy Keane says 24-year-old Arsenal and Man United target has 'gone missing'











Roy Keane has claimed that reported Arsenal and Manchester United target Mason Mount has ‘gone missing’ for a couple of years now at Chelsea.

The Englishman will soon enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. As things stand, it doesn’t look like he’ll sign a new deal, and that has made him a wanted man.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested in signing Mount, but Keane doesn’t think he will be a good signing at all, as per his comments on Sky Sports.

The Premier League season is officially over and all the focus now is on the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal, who fell short in the title race to Manchester City, are expected to be very active in the market this time, with the midfield their priority area to strengthen.

Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, but he’s not the only one – his best mate Mason Mount is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar too, and the Gunners could make a move to sign him.

However, Keane thinks he’s not a signing that anyone should be excited about.

He said about the 24-year-old: “I wouldn’t be so sure about Mount.

“He’s just gone off the boil a little bit. I know he can bounce back and he’s got the quality, I was raving about him a few years ago, but he has just gone missing in the last year or two – getting one or two injuries, the fact that he can’t get into this bad Chelsea team.

“I wouldn’t be hanging my hat too much on him in terms of improving United and closing the gap. I think he’s a good player, but would he improve Man United? I’m not so sure.”

TBR View:

Even though Keane isn’t quite sure, Mount will surely be a wanted man in the coming weeks.

Manchester United are apparently pushing the hardest to sign Mount at the moment, while Liverpool and Arsenal are also said to be really interested.

Chelsea know this and Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that the Blues are planning to start a bidding war between Manchester United and Arsenal, and the highest bidder gets the 24-year-old.

It will be interesting to see where Mount will end up this summer.

