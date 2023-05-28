David Ornstein says £70m midfielder is leaning towards Manchester United over Arsenal and Liverpool











Mason Mount is leaning towards making a move to Manchester United this summer ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Mount is set to enter the last year of his contract and has not signed or agreed to anything new with Chelsea as yet.

And with a growing expectancy that Mount will leave, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed that as it stands, the information he’s getting suggests Mount is off to Old Trafford.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mason Mount to choose Manchester United

Mount has plenty of interest from the Premier League. United are just one club keen. Liverpool have shown interest for months, while Arsenal have made it known they admire the England man as well.

However, speaking on Sky Sports today, Ornstein has said that as it stands, it is Man United who are winning the race.

“My understanding is that Mason Mount is leaning towards Manchester United if Chelsea agree to sell him and talks are set to take place in due course,” Ornstein said.

“It seems increasingly likely he’ll be leaving. Liverpool were the early front runners but of course they aren’t going to be in the Champions League. Manchester United have always been there, Arsenal, too, would like to bring him to their club.

“But it’s Manchester United who have stepped forward as far as I know. Nothing is done, but I think that’s the direction of travel. Those other clubs have been made aware that United is Mount’s preference. It just remains to be seen if they can strike a deal club to club.

Chelsea are believed to be looking for as much as £85m to consider selling Mount.

A big signing

Mason Mount leaving Chelsea for another big club in England is big news. In fact, it would end up being one of the biggest transfers of the entire summer.

Mount obviously has a lot of admirers and it seems strange that Chelsea are letting him slip the net. Clearly, there has been some sort of breakdown in talks at some point.

If it is going to be United, then that is a huge coup for them.