Arsenal Transfer News: Todd Boehly makes Caicedo decision which will delight Edu











Chelsea and Arsenal are both keen on signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton but the path could actually be clear for the Gunners now.

Arsenal went in with a £60m bid this week that was swiftly rejected. Caicedo has since told Brighton he wants out – via his social media – but has been told to stay away from the club until further notice.

Brighton are believed to want a much higher fee. And according to Alan Nixon this morning, that fee is around £80m.

Interestingly, Nixon reports how that £80m has even put Chelsea’s Todd Boehly off. The Blues owner has splashed huge sums already since taking over the club. But when it comes to Caicedo, he won’t be paying such a fee.

Caicedo has been on the radar of both Chelsea and Arsenal all window. Both clubs have seen bids rejected, but now face a big call over what to do next.

For Arsenal, these reports about Boehly not wanting to overpay are good news. The Gunners are set to go again for Caicedo in the coming days, albeit Brighton remain certain in their stance.

TBR’s View: £80m is obscene money for Moises Caicedo

You can’t blame Brighton and Tony Bloom. They want huge money for one of their best players and they’re more than aware of the money Chelsea and Arsenal have.

But the thought of paying £80m for Caicedo is mind-boggling. Sure, he is a fine player. But he is also still very raw and there’s a lot of work to be done to get him to the level you’d consider most £80m players needing to be at.

It’s certainly interesting that Boehly won’t pay it. That says a lot, given he’s been more than willing to open the chequebook.

Arsenal might well have a free run at this. But even Edu will be wondering if £80m is worth it or not.