Arsenal Transfer News: Moises Caicedo will cost £90m

Arsenal and Chelsea will need to go to £90m if they want to convince Brighton to sell Moises Caicedo, according to a report from The Independent.

Caicedo has been among a whirlwind of news and reports in the last 24 hours. After Arsenal lodged a £60m bid, the Ecuadorian has since gone public with his desire to leave. He’s since missed training, and then been given a leave of absence by the Seagulls until the window shuts.

Brighton have no intention of selling Caicedo. However, The Independent reports how a bid of £90m would be enough to at least bring Brighton to the negotiating table.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It remains to be seen if either of Arsenal or Chelsea will make their move at that figure. Caicedo’s actions have come in the wake of interest from Arsenal.

However, there is a belief among some he’d be open to moving to either Chelsea or Arsenal. Both are spending big, and both have exciting projects with ambitious owners to consider.

TBR’s View: £90m is too much for Caicedo

There’s only so far you can go for some players and £90m seems a huge amount for Moises Caicedo. This is a player with less than 50 PL games under his belt and it just seems mega money.

Arsenal walked away from the deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk when it got too much and they might do the same here as well.

£90m is what Brighton obviously want. But there’s just no way that at this point in time that money makes sense for the Gunners or even Todd Boehly.