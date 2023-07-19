Richarlison was seriously impressed with Tottenham Hotspur teammate Pape Matar Sarr after their pre-season friendly against West Ham United.

The 20-year-old midfielder posted on Instagram after playing 45 minutes in the club’s first fixture of the summer.

Manager Ange Postecoglou named two completely different teams to face Premier League rivals West Ham yesterday.

The squad for the first half more closely resembled a side that Postecoglou could play in the league next month.

Harry Kane was handed the captain’s armband and was flanked by Dejan Kulusevski and new signing Manor Solomon.

However, that team went into the break 2-0 down and Tottenham’s supposed second string were given their chance for the final 45 minutes.

Richarlison lined up alongside Pape Matar Sarr as Tottenham mounted a comeback, scoring two quick goals through Giovani Lo Celso and Destiny Udogie.

Gianluca Scamacca ended up scoring the winner for West Ham, but Postecoglou would have seen plenty of positives during that 90 minutes.

Richarlison impressed with Tottenham teammate Sarr

The 20-year-old posted a picture of himself in action against West Ham without a caption.

Richarlison was clearly impressed with the youngster and replied with a fire emoji, while Emerson Royal gave him the endearing nickname “Papinho.”

Pape Matar Sarr has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham since signing from Metz two years ago.

He immediately returned to the French club on loan for a year before Antonio Conte decided to keep him last season.

However, he spent much of his time on the bench and had to wait months to make his competitive debut.

He starred for Spurs in their Champions League tie against AC Milan and was unlucky to drop out of the side after that performance.

Sarr was also the unfortunate player sacrificed in Tottenham’s humiliating defeat to Newcastle last season to bring Davinson Sanchez on.

Richarlison is clearly a big fan of Sarr and would like to see him succeed at Tottenham.

He has been linked with a move back to France this summer, but given his potential, Spurs would be silly to let him go now.