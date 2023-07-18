Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has named Harry Kane captain for this first game in charge.

The team was announced on Twitter ahead of their pre-season friendly against West Ham United in Perth.

Ange Postecoglou has named a very strong side for the opening game of Tottenham’s tour.

With the Premier League season just around the corner, he doesn’t have too much time to test out some of the fringe members of the squad.

His task is made all the more difficult given the size of Tottenham’s first team right now.

The squad is built for European competition, but this year Spurs will only be competing domestically.

Plenty of players could move on this summer and will want to make the most of any minutes they do earn in pre-season.

One man who Postecoglou won’t want to see leave in the coming weeks is Harry Kane, and he’s been named captain today.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It’s a role he has filled in the past when Hugo Lloris has been absent.

The Frenchman is back in England as he seeks a move away from the club after more than a decade between the sticks.

Postecoglou names Kane captain for pre-season friendly

Postecoglou has already been asked about how he plans to choose his next captain and said: “No, not yet. Again, it’s about me getting to know the group and allowing that to develop.

“Some of those things you’re better off letting it grow organically rather than forcing things and having preconceived ideas.

“I just want to see how the group works. And like I say, so far the whole group has been really strong in terms of committing to what we’re going to do, and that’s what you want to see.

“Within that, you see individuals who will look to lead, and they all lead in different ways.

“It’s not always the loudest or the highest profile, it’s sometimes by actions and what I’m looking for is leadership within the whole group. Guys that are prepared to take some responsibility for what we’re about to embark on.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It makes sense for Postecoglou to name Kane captain for the upcoming season as long as he plans on staying.

He’s selected a side that contains only a few established senior players, such as Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero.

However, the academy graduate who has led the side out plenty of times before is the ideal pick both for tonight and as long as he remains a Tottenham player.