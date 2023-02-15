Darren Bent praises Sarr and Skipp after Tottenham defeat











Darren Bent has told talkSPORT that he was impressed by two Tottenham Hotspur players despite their defeat to AC Milan on Tuesday, noting that Pape Matar Sarr was Spurs’ best performer inside San Siro.

Antonio Conte’s men have a first-leg deficit to overturn when they meet Milan again next month. An early Brahim Diaz goal proved to be the difference between the two in the first-leg.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Tottenham struggled to lay a glove on Milan when it came to creating genuine chances. But they deserve credit considering how many hurdles they had to deal with ahead of the tie.

Bent praises Sarr and Skipp after Tottenham loss

Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma were all injured. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed out due to suspension.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

That presented Oliver Skipp and Sarr with an amazing opportunity. And it seems fair to say that the pair took that opportunity with both hands.

Neither player looked out of place on the big stage. And Bent suggested that they were the two who stood out to him, even if Tottenham were a little disappointing.

“I thought there was some good performances. I didn’t think AC Milan were great, I thought it was a poor AC Milan side by AC Milan standards, I know they won the league last year. But I think they are way off what they were last year,” he told talkSPORT.

“I thought Spurs missed a chance there because I thought there were some good performances. Skipp did well. Sarr, I thought, was probably their best player.”

In some ways, it was little surprise to see Sarr and Skipp impress. Skipp has been extremely reliable almost whenever he has been in the Tottenham side.

Sarr meanwhile, has shown some incredibly exciting glimpses of quality when he has had a chance. And they both showed that they were not afraid of the challenge ahead of them against the Rossoneri.

Obviously, Hojbjerg will be back in the side imminently. But Bentancur and Bissouma look set to be long-term absentees.

That is a massive setback for Tottenham. But the performances of Sarr and Skipp on Tuesday will give Conte reason for some encouragement.