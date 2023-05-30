Journalist claims 'fantastic' Tottenham talent is wanted by Marseille











The latest news around Tottenham Hotspur suggests that Pape Matar Sarr could leave in the summer, with Marseille and others interested in signing him.

Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League and went through three managers. This is something that many would have guessed would happen.

This was Sarr’s first season involved in the senior squad at Spurs, and the 20-year-old is definitely seen as a player for the future.

He only featured 14 times in all competitions this season and despite his age, he is now attracting big interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham star Pape Sarr attracting interest

Journalist Santi Aouna relayed Footmercato’s report claiming Sarr is one of the names on the list of Marseille. He is really appreciated by their board.

Premier League clubs are also keen. At the moment, everything is a possibility for the Senegalese midfielder. He wants to play more football next year.

With the player so young, it would be a shock to see Spurs allow him to be sold. Despite this, it may be out of his hands as he wants more game time at the club.

The player, who played in Ligue 1 for Metz before Spurs, has shown Marseille that he can excel in their division. The “fantastic“ midfielder clearly has the potential and quality to succeed at a high level.

Sarr is, in the words of The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, ‘one of the best young players in the world in his position’.

The issue is that Spurs do not have time to wait for players to get to Premier League quality. They need players for the present and this is crucial due to the fact the club finished eighth in the division this season.

It will be a big summer for the club but one of their exciting young stars could be on the way out if Marseille’s interest turns into a bid.

