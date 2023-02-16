Report: What Martin Odegaard was spotted doing in the tunnel at half-time against Manchester City











It was a disappointing evening for Martin Odegaard and his Arsenal teammates as they trudged down the Emirates tunnel.

They had just suffered a 3-1 defeat to their nearest rivals Manchester City in the biggest game of the season.

A report from Football London has now revealed what Martin Odegaard was seen doing at the half-time break before the game restarted.

At that point in the match, the scores were level, and Arsenal had a chance to come away with a positive result.

Kevin de Bruyne had pounced on a Takehiro Tomiyasu mistake that was Pep Guardiola foresaw from the touchline.

However, Bukayo Saka got the Gunners back into the game with a well-taken penalty, despite Ederson’s mind games.

The second-half started much like the first though, and Manchester City were on top for the majority of proceedings.

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland wrapped up the result for the visitors that put them back on top of the Premier League.

The pressure is now on Arsenal to win their game in hand when it comes around and jump above City once again.

What Odegaard was spotted doing in the Arsenal tunnel at half-time

Football London has now relayed what the Arsenal captain was spotted doing during the interval.

‘Despite the pressure on both teams with Arsenal looking to extend their lead to six points and City having the chance to move top with a win, Odegaard and Haaland were seemingly quite calm at half-time with the score at 1-1,’ Football London state.

‘The Norwegian compatriots were spotted sharing a laugh and smiling together in the tunnel before resuming their conversation as City got the second half underway.’

Odegaard and Haaland are clearly very close, and were very complimentary about each other in the build-up to the game.

Haaland said before the match that Odegaard is, ‘such a good footballer’ and admitted they were very close friends.

Both players are having outstanding seasons, with the playmaker relishing wearing the captain’s armband at The Emirates.

Odegaard may not be so friendly in the tunnel the next time one of his mates comes to Arsenal.

He definitely didn’t go easy on his international teammate, but Haaland made his side pay by the time the full-time whistle blew.

