Arsenal vs Manchester City: Erling Haaland admits he's really good mates with Gunners star











Erling Haaland has admitted to Viaplay Fotball that he’s really good mates with Martin Odegaard ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City tomorrow night.

City have managed to close the gap to three points after Arsenal have slipped up over the past couple of weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s men were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday after a controversial equaliser from Ivan Toney.

Pep Guardiola’s side took full advantage by beating Aston Villa 3-1, despite failing to do the same last weekend after the Gunners suffered defeat at Goodison Park.

Both sides will be looking to lay down a marker in the title race tomorrow, with City having the opportunity to go top and Arsenal bidding to extend their lead by six points.

And ahead of tomorrow night’s clash at the Emirates Stadium, City’s talisman Haaland has admitted that he’s good friends with Odegaard.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Haaland admits he’s close friends with Odegaard

Haaland spoke to Viaplay about his relationship with his international teammate Odegaard.

“Off the pitch we are good mates, but exactly on the pitch we are not,” he said.

“Then we focus on each side and do everything we can to win the game, both of us. So that’s how it is.”

Of course, the pair play together for Norway but they will undoubtedly be putting their friendship aside at the Emirates tomorrow night.

The £30 million Gunners skipper also admitted that he speaks to Haaland almost every day, despite the fact the two sides are battling out for a Premier League title.

Photo by Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Both players have been in exceptional form this season and they will be hoping to get one over each other tomorrow.

Haaland was forced off with an injury against Villa over the weekend, but the 22-year-old looks set to be back in time to face Odegaard.

Arsenal may have been hoping that Haaland would miss City’s trip to the Emirates after he’s bagged a staggering 25 goals in just 21 Premier League appearances.

But the Gunners have some big stars of their own and have shown on multiple occasions this season that they can compete with the very best.

