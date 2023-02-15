Erling Haaland raves about Arsenal's Martin Odegaard before tonight's game











Manchester City star Erling Haaland has admitted he’s been really impressed with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard this season.

Haaland was speaking to the club’s official website ahead of their huge clash this evening.

Arsenal host Pep Guardiola’s side in a top of the table match, with top spot up for grabs.

There have been doubts over Haaland’s availability after he was substituted at half-time at the weekend.

Michael Owen believes Arsenal will be hoping Haaland’s isn’t available to play tonight.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Given he’s currently scoring more than a goal a game in the Premier League, he’s currently City’s biggest threat.

However, it would be very naïve for the Gunners to only concentrate on one of Manchester City’s many stars.

Arsenal have plenty of threats of their own though, and Haaland has highlighted Martin Odegaard’s ability.

The pair are international teammates, but will very much be rivals this evening.

Haaland pleased Odegaard showing full potential at Arsenal

Asked about his Norway teammate ahead of tonight’s match, Haaland said: “He is such a good footballer and finally he is getting his full potential out.

“He is showing the world how good he is. That is really fantastic to see.”

Odegaard has been sensational for Arsenal this season, and really embraced his leadership role at The Emirates.

He admitted last week that despite his good form, he thinks he can get even better.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has already topped his goals and assists tallies from last season.

He’s really benefitted from the fantastic form of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal have suffered a small dip in form recently, failing to win any of their last three games in all competitions.

Haaland will be hoping he can take advantage of Odegaard and Arsenal’s recent struggles.

Given the importance of the fixture, both sides may be warier of not losing than trying to win.

Manchester City can’t afford to let Arsenal come away with all three points in tonight’s massive game.

However, a win against Mikel Arteta’s side will completely shift the momentum of this season.

