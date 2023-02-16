'I saw': Reporter shares what Guardiola kept shouting about Arsenal's Tomiyasu from the touchline last night











Reporter Carrie Brown has now shared what Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola kept shouting about Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Guardiola was speaking to beIN Sports after a huge top of the table Premier League clash.

It was his Manchester City side that came out on top, moving back above Arsenal with a 3-1 win at The Emirates.

The last week has certainly seen a change in momentum at the top of the league.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now three league games without a win, and couldn’t cope with a Man City team in full flow.

Guardiola’s shouting aimed at Tomiyasu paid off in the first-half when Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring.

The Japanese international didn’t put enough weight on his back pass, and De Bruyne swooped in to finish first time past Aaron Ramsdale.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It was Grealish’s pressure on Tomiyasu that caused the mistake and put the Gunners on the back foot.

Martin Odegaard was seen offering support to the 24-year-old after the goal.

Despite getting back into the game through Bukayo Saka’s penalty, City were just too strong for Arsenal last night.

Guardiola spotted shouting to put pressure on Tomiyasu

beIN Sports reporter Carrie Brown shared after the match what she had heard on the touchline.

“I saw quite early on you were on to Jack Grealish the whole time, ‘keep on Tomiyasu, keep on Tomiyasu’ and it was his pressure on Tomiyasu which led to his mistake which led to Kevin’s goal.”

The £20m defender was thrown into the starting line-up ahead of Ben White last night.

Tomiyasu is a more natural right-back than White, and Arteta may have wanted that expertise for coming up against some of the league’s best attackers.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Unfortunately, it didn’t pay off, with Tomiyasu’s man Jack Grealish scoring the second goal.

The full-back couldn’t block his shot that flew past Ramsdale as City re-took the lead.

Tomiyasu was replaced by Ben White just after Erling Haaland scored City’s third goal on the night.

By then it was too little too late for Arsenal, who will rue a few missed chances, as Eddie Nketiah failed to convert his opportunities.

Tony Adams had urged Arteta to start Tomiyasu before the game at left-back, but may be questioning that call.

Guardiola clearly saw an opportunity when shouting at Grealish to continue pressuring Tomiyasu.

Whether his performance last night affects his chances of starting again in the league going forward remains to be seen.

Show all