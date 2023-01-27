Report: Tottenham's Lucas Moura rejects move to Jose Mourinho's AS Roma











Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura’s future has been up in the air for a while now, and rumours have increased after Spurs completed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma this week.

Antonio Conte has been desperate for new signings ever since the window opened about four weeks ago. He really wants to improve his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign, and with Danjuma, he has got his wish – well, one of his wishes.

But, what does that mean for Lucas?

Tottenham’s Lucas Moura rejects move to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are undisputed starters for Tottenham, while the third spot in attack is a battle between Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

Bryan Gil has been another option out wide for Conte, while Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic can both play higher up the pitch if really required.

Lucas Moura, when he’s fit, is a quality option on either wing, but injuries have been really cruel to him this season. He has played just 269 minutes of football in all competitions since the start of the campaign, which is just not enough.

The 30-year-old, branded as an ‘amazing’ player, has entered the final six months of his contract and Spurs decided against using their option to extend that deal by another year.

The Brazilian, as things stand, will leave the club for free in the summer, but there are plenty of clubs who want to sign him this month.

TuttoMercatoWeb revealed that Jose Mourinho wants to take him to Roma, while Lucas’ agent reportedly revealed that his client has offers from six different countries – United States, England, Italy, Spain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia (Globo Esporte).

TMW have now shared the latest on the situation, and they have revealed that Lucas has rejected every single club he has received an offer from – including Mourinho’s Roma and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

With just over four days left in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see if Lucas will change his mind. If he doesn’t, he’ll leave Tottenham for free in the summer.

