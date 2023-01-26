Roma have now asked Tottenham about potential Lucas Moura deal











Roma have asked Tottenham Hotspur about Lucas Moura, with the forward seen as a potential replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb.

Lucas looks set to leave Spurs at some stage in the coming months. The Brazilian has only played a peripheral role for Antonio Conte’s men so far this season.

As noted by BBC Sport, the £23 million signing’s contract in North London expires at the end of the season. And Tottenham have not taken up the option to extend his terms by a further year.

Roma ask about Lucas Moura

Of course, Spurs have now signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal. So Lucas has probably fallen even further down the pecking order.

Lucas can discuss a pre-contract deal with clubs outside England already. And he is certainly attracting interest in this window.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Lucas has already turned down the chance to join Galatasaray. But there is also interest from Roma, with Tiago Pinto asking Spurs about the forward.

It is noted that he could come in as a possible replacement for Zaniolo. The Italy international has been heavily linked with Tottenham in this window.

Obviously, a move to the Italian capital would see Lucas reunited with Jose Mourinho. And Mourinho has previously spoken incredibly highly of the 30-year-old.

He suggested during his time in charge that Lucas was ‘amazing‘. And Mourinho was in charge for some of the two seasons where the former Paris Saint-Germain star did fairly well.

Certainly, agreeing a fee is unlikely to hold up a move too much. Tottenham have already made a decision to let him leave. And moving him off the wage bill in this window may boost their hopes of further signings before the deadline.

So it may simply come down to whether Lucas wants to move to the Giallorossi.