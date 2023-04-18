Report: Tottenham want to interview manager who is 2nd favourite for the Chelsea job, but there’s a problem











Tottenham are looking to interview Luis Enrique.

According to the London Evening Standard, Luis Enrique is set for an interview at Tottenham Hotspur after holding talks with Chelsea.

The Spaniard is reportedly in the frame for the Chelsea job with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the ‘unbelievable’ head coach is the 2nd favourite for the Stamford Bridge post behind Julian Nagelsmann.

While Chelsea may prefer Nagelsmann, Spurs are progressing with Enrique with the club looking to interview the 52-year-old.

However, there is a problem in play here.

Enrique, as has been consistently reported, is a Fabio Paratici pick and that’s where the issue lies.

Indeed, Paratici is currently on a leave of absence from Spurs until his appeal against his worldwide ban from football is concluded later this month, and until Paratici’s future is decided, it will be tough for Spurs to hold any meaningful talks with Enrique.

Paratici is a big fan of Enrique, so it is understandable why Spurs would want their Sporting Director involved in the process of interviewing and potentially hiring him.

Therefore, according to The Standard, Spurs have been unable to set a date for their interview with Enrique, while Daniel Levy may have to be the one to head up talks if Paratici’s future isn’t sorted quickly.

There is certainly a lot going on behind the scenes here, but in terms of Enrique as a candidate, he could be just the man for Spurs.

A Champions League winner who plays a fantastic brand of football, it’s not hard to see why Paratici is so keen on bringing Enrique to north London.

There are so many plates spinning here with Chelsea’s ongoing interest, Paratici’s uncertain future and a potential interview with Enrique, it’s hard to predict what will happen, but this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.

