Report: Manager Paratici wanted to hire at Spurs is coming to London, but not for Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur target, Luis Enrique, is on his way to London for more talks with Chelsea after impressing in his initial interview.

That is according to The Independant.

The Spaniard had been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. In fact, he was reportedly Fabio Paratici’s top choice to become the new Spurs manager.

Enrique is now headed to London, but he’s not here to talk with Tottenham, instead, he’s looking into the idea of becoming the Chelsea manager.

The Blues are, of course, conducting their own managerial search at the moment after sacking Graham Potter on Sunday, and they appear to be closing in on Enrique.

Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

In Spain, there is reportedly a confidence that Enrique will get the Chelsea job, and, intriguingly, he’s making this trip to the UK with his agent in tow, so negotiations may be taking place soon.

Enrique would certainly be an interesting appointment for the Blues. He’s a Champions League winning manager who knows how to deal with big egos.

However, the situation at Stamford Bridge is unenviable to say the least as they continue to struggle for form.

Although, saying that, Chelsea should know better than anyone that a new manager bounce can completely change a season, and the reality is that they are still in the Champions League, so hiring a manager who has already lifted that trophy in their career will do their chances no harm whatsoever.

Of course, whether or not Enrique can be tempted into taking this job remains to be seen, but with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Spaniard is keen to return to work as soon as possible and that he harbours ambitions of working in England, it’s fair to say that a move to Stamford Bridge is a distinct possibility.

As for Tottenham, they may miss out on Enrique here, but Chelsea making an appointment could well clear the path for Spurs to go out and get someone like Julian Nagelsmann or Mauricio Pochettino.

The managerial merry-go-round is moving faster than ever.

Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Show all