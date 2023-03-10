If Paratici gets his way, 52-year-old is going to be made Tottenham's next manager - journalist











Speaking on the View from the Lane Podcast, The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke has been discussing Tottenham’s managerial situation and who Fabio Paratici wants to hire.

Antonio Conte’s time at the club appears to be coming to an end, and the search for his replacement is seemingly already underway.

Both Paratici and Daniel Levy will have a huge say in who the next Spurs manager will be, but according to Pitt-Brooke, if it was solely down to Paratici, Luis Enrique would be the next manager of Spurs.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Paratici wants Enrique

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about Paratici and Enrique.

“The other point I would agree with now is that the worst thing they could do now is to pretend as though the last three years haven’t happened and get another famous manager and hope that it’s different, which is more or less what I think would happen if Paratici gets his way and they appoint Luis Enrique,” Pitt-Brooke said

“Enrique is a good manager, he’s shown that with Barcelona and with Spain, but if you put him onto his squad, how different would it be from the Mourinho and Conte eras? Not very.”

Not his decision

It’s clear that Paratici is angling for Enrique to be hired, but, ultimately, it’s not entirely down to him at this point.

Daniel Levy still has the overriding power to make this decision, and after Paratici was the one driving the move for Nuno Espirito Santo back in 2021, his judgement may not be wholly trusted by Levy.

Enrique is certainly in the running to be the next Spurs boss, but with Mauricio Pochettino being so highly rated by Levy, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if the Argentine is appointed ahead of the Spaniard.

One thing is clear, there could be a new manager in the Spurs dugout very soon.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

