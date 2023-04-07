‘In 2nd place’: ‘Unbelievable’ manager Spurs want is 2nd favourite for the Chelsea job now – Fabrizio Romano











Chelsea have re-hired Frank Lampard as their interim manager, but their search for a permanent solution is still ongoing.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has shared what he knows about the Blues’ hunt for a new manager, and he says that there are currently two frontrunners for the job.

Interestingly, both of the named candidates have also been linked to Tottenham with Julian Nagelsmann named as the favourite and Luis Enrique named as the second favourite.

Enrique the second favourite

Romano shared what he knows about these two managers.

“Luis Enrique and Nagelsmann are the two frontrunners at the moment, Nagelsmann is the favourite, Enrique is in second place from what I understand. Nagelsmann is keen on speaking with Chelsea in the next days and weeks. Luis Enrique is the same, he would also love to be in the Premier League as the next step in his career, he would be really happy to take the Chelsea job,” Romano said.

One for Chelsea, one for Tottenham

It’s no secret that the two biggest managerial vacancies right now are both in London with Chelsea and Spurs, while the two biggest managers on the market right now are Enrique and Nagelsmann.

This could be a case of whoever doesn’t get the Chelsea job ends up getting the Spurs job or vice versa.

Indeed, Tottenham and Chelsea seem to very much be fishing in the same pond at the moment, and Nagelsmann and Enrique appear to be the prime catches.

There’s a lot to like about Nagelsmann after his time at Bayern Munich, while Enrique himself has been described as an ‘unbelievable’ manager in his own right.

These two are certainly worth keeping an eye on as the Premier League giants search for new head coaches.

