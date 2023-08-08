Tottenham Hotspur have finally signed a new centre-back.

Micky Van de Ven is in at Spurs, and now the question is, what’s next?

Alejo Veliz is set to sign in the coming days, so a new striker appears to be on the agenda, while it also looks like Spurs could recruit a midfielder.

Indeed, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele potentially on their way out, Spurs could look to bring in some fresh blood in the middle of the park.

There have been plenty of links with midfielders this summer, and one name keeps cropping up.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are still interested in signing Conor Gallagher this summer.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gallagher has been strongly linked to both Spurs and West Ham in recent weeks, but with Chelsea seemingly struggling to recruit in the midfield, that trail has gone quiet as of late.

However, it appears as though Tottenham’s interest hasn’t cooled, and if Gallagher does come onto the market, a move could be made.

In all honesty, this is a transfer that would make the world of sense.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gallagher is almost perfect for Ange Postecoglou’s system. A true box-to-box midfielder who can progress the ball via dribbling and smart passing, Gallagher is the perfect number eight for Postecoglou’s 4-3-3.

He’s quick enough to deal with the fast transitions – The Speeds Database actually have him down as being quicker than players such as Diogo Jota and Christian Pulisic, and he’s technically brilliant as well.

Of course, getting this deal done won’t be easy. As things stand, Chelsea are very light in the midfield, and an injury to Christopher Nkunku has only complicated things further as the Blues now need someone to fill that creative void.

Spurs want Gallagher, but a number of dominoes would have to fall in order for this one to happen.



