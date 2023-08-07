Tottenham Hotspur are expected to complete a medical for defender Micky Van de Ven and Alejo Veliz today.

A report from the Evening Standard has shared that it could be about to get very busy for the medical staff at Hotspur Way.

Ange Postecoglou will be very pleased with how the last 24 hours have gone.

His Tottenham side had little trouble defeating Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly yesterday.

Harry Kane was on fire, scoring four times in front of a nearly-full stadium doing all they could to convince him to stay.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He played in a more advanced role than normal, dropping in to be a playmaker for Spurs less often.

That allowed James Maddison to be at his creative best and he duly delivered.

Tottenham are now set to make two more signings with Alejo Veliz about to have a medical alongside Micky Van de Ven.

Spurs have been in desperate need of defensive reinforcements all summer and the Dutch defender’s appearance at the stadium yesterday was very much welcomed.

Less is known about Veliz and he could be set to play a bigger role than many expected this season.

Veliz to have Tottenham medical today

The report from the Evening Standard suggests that both players are about to sign for the club.

They’ll both be having their medicals today and if all goes to plan they should be announced as new signings shortly.

Alejo Veliz is expected to cost around £13m, a relatively large fee for a teenager.

He’s already an Argentinian youth international and has 11 goals in 23 games for Rosario Central this year.

The faith shown in him by his current club suggests he’s more than ready for first-team action.

So much so, that currently there are no plans to loan Veliz out this summer, despite Rosario wanting him to stay for the rest of the campaign.

Photo by Buda Mendes – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

As long as nothing goes wrong with his medical, Veliz will be a Tottenham player very soon.

If Harry Kane does depart, then the teenager would be Richarlison’s backup going into this season.

It would be a lot of responsibility on the 19-year-old’s shoulders.

However, if they didn’t think he was up for it, then they wouldn’t be planning to keep him at the club for the upcoming campaign.