Tottenham are willing to sell £15m man but final decision is up to him

The future of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is still undecided just days before the season begins.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way podcast, journalist Tom Barclay was discussing the Danish international’s situation.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has a huge squad to work with at Spurs that only appears to be growing.

Although plenty of players have been earmarked to leave this summer, Tottenham brought in Ashley Phillips last week and two new players could be announced very soon.

Both Micky Van de Ven and Alejo Veliz had medicals at the club yesterday ahead of their transfers being confirmed.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

It means that at least a dozen players need to move on – either on loan or permanently – in the next few weeks.

One player whose future at Tottenham is up in the air right now is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The £15m midfielder has interest from abroad but could still be in Postecoglou’s plans.

Ultimately, the decision might end up being in the 28-year-old’s hands.

Hojbjerg future at Tottenham is still undecided

Speaking about Hojbjerg and where he might be playing his football this season, Barclay said: “[Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg’s an interesting one.

“As a lot of us including myself have written, Atletico Madrid have been in talks, they definitely want him.

“But, as I said about a week ago, I’m not as certain that he’ll definitely leave as I was before.

“I do think if Spurs have a bid they like, like [Harry] Kane, then I think they’re open to it. It also might be down to Hojbjerg himself.

“The fact that he started today [vs Shakhtar] albeit they are playing against so I imagine we’ll see a lot more players who didn’t play playing in that game.

“But he started that while [Yves] Bissouma was left on the bench.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“With a week to go shows that even though on the face of it he might not be the obvious fit for progressive, attractive, quick football that [Ange] Postecoglou’s trying to bring in, he also does have a lot of strengths.

“As much as some fans belittle his passing sideways, passing backwards, he’s obviously ultra-professional, he’s very reliable and there’s a reason he’s played at the level he has.

“If that move doesn’t transpire, I think he could still have quite a key role this season.”

TBR View – Cashing in Hojbjerg now might not be the worst decision

Postecoglou has a plethora of midfield options to choose from this season.

Young players like Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp continue to improve and might suit his system better.

Even Giovani Lo Celso, who looked like a certainty to leave a few months ago now may be offered a second chance.

In Yves Bissouma, Postecoglou has a player who suits his system better than Hojbjerg.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Hojbjerg must continue moving on from Tottenham in the near future to continue playing regular minutes.

Postecoglou has to find a way to thin out the squad and if he’s received a decent offer for Hojbjerg now, he may be wise to take it.