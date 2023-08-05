Tanguy Ndombele was in the last chance saloon at Tottenham heading into pre-season, and for a brief moment in time, it looked like he would work his way back into the plans at Tottenham.

Indeed, there were whispers that Ndombele was impressing behind the scenes in training and it genuinely did look as though the Frenchman could work his way back into Spurs’ plans.

However, according to Dan Kilpatrick, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Ndombele’s chance has seemingly now been and gone, and he’s reportedly now free to go and find himself a new club.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Ndombele free to go

Kilpatrick shared what he knows about the ‘magnificent’ midfielder.

“I think sadly the latest brief Ndombele renaissance has quickly petered out on the tour. I’ve always been an Ndombeliever but I don’t think it’s going to happen under Ange, so he’s certainly free to find a new club,” Kilpatrick said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Difficult

Ndombele may be free to leave Spurs, but finding a buyer for the Frenchman may be easier said than done.

The reality is that the midfielder has been on the scrapheap at Spurs for a little while now, but he remains under contract due to the fact nobody has been willing to pay up to sign him.

Ndombele is on huge wages at Spurs, and for that reason, there aren’t any takers on a permanent basis.

Loan spells with Lyon and Napoli have been Ndombele’s only escape route from Tottenham in recent years, and Spurs may have to send the midfielder out on a temporary basis once again unless he decides he’s willing to take a paycut.

Sadly, it looks like Ndombele doesn’t have a future in north London, and it remains to be seen where he will end up next.