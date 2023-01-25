Tottenham transfer news: Spurs want Pedro Porro deal done today alongside Arnaut Danjuma











Tottenham Hotspur fans could finally see their club make a move in the January transfer window today.

In a dramatic turn of events, Spurs appear to have hijacked Everton’s move for Arnaut Danjuma.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests Tottenham don’t want to stop there in the market.

After Everton agreed a move for the 25-year-old winger, Spurs finally acted.

Tottenham’s interest in Danjuma was only made public yesterday afternoon, and things have moved quickly from there.

Fabrizio Romano gave his infamous ‘here we go’ for his loan deal to Spurs less than an hour after first reporting their interest.

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Mail now believe Tottenham also want to sign Pedro Porro today alongside Danjuma.

The Sporting defender has been Antonio Conte’s main target this month.

Conte has been desperate to upgrade his right wing-back position, despite having three senior options available to him.

The club are now preparing to make a big push to get the deal done.

Tottenham want to sign Porro today alongside Danjuma

The Daily Mail’s report states that, ‘Tottenham want to close a deal with Sporting Lisbon for right-back Pedro Porro today.

‘Their offer of £32.5m has been rejected so far but talks will resume today over a revised structure of payments plus bonuses and a possible player in return.’

Up to this point in the transfer window, Sporting have insisted that Spurs pay Porro’s £40m release clause.

The ‘dangerous’ defender is an important player for the club, and they would rather not lose him in January.

Sporting signed Porro from Manchester City, and there’s murmurings that they may make a bid to bring him back to the club.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Spurs have been chasing Porro for a long time now, but that’s no guarantee that they’ll get the deal done.

As we’ve seen with Mykhaylo Mudryk and Danjuma this month, a deal isn’t done until they’ve signed on the dotted line.

It would be a big boost for Tottenham if they could confirm Danjuma and Porro’s signings today.

Their efforts to qualify for the Champions League this season are in a need of a boost.

Porro and Danjuma could be the players to elevate the entire squad up a level.

Show all