Sporting want to sell Tottenham target Pedro Porro now - journalist











Journalist Graeme Bailey has told 90min’s Talking Transfers podcast that Sporting do want to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Pedro Porro now through fear that Manchester City may decide to trigger their buy-back clause for the right-back.

Spurs appear to be closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window. However, it is Arnaut Danjuma, rather than Porro, who is reportedly close to joining Antonio Conte’s ranks.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The push for Porro continues, meanwhile. Tottenham have been linked with the Sporting star throughout the window. And it has been apparent for some time that there is just one sticking point holding up a potential deal.

Sporting want to sell Tottenham target Porro now

Porro has a release clause worth £39.7 million in his contract. Spurs however, have been unwilling to pay that amount. And thus, the two sides have been locked in stalemate for some time.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

But perhaps Tottenham’s stance is now a little more understandable. Porro, of course, signed permanently for Ruben Amorim’s men from Manchester City in the summer.

Recent reports from AS noted that City have a buy-back clause and were considering triggering it. And with that, it appeared to be an error from Spurs to not wrap up a deal sooner.

But Bailey has suggested that Tottenham may be vindicated for their stance. Sporting are concerned about how much money they would lose out on if City re-signed Porro. And thus, some at the club want him sold this month.

“A point that was raised to me by a Portuguese source this morning was I think the Sporting hierarchy are looking to sell now because if Porro’s progress continues, he’s only going to get better and better, but Manchester City have a buy-back of just €20 million on this player. And that is the worry,” he told Talking Transfers.

“If he continues his progress at the pace he is now, that €45 million may not be worth the paper it’s written on.”

It makes sense for City to strike a deal. Clearly, Tottenham are prepared to pay a hefty sum. And they may not be the only ones.

Spurs may be hoping that Sporting blink first and drop their asking price. But with City potentially lurking in the background, it is certainly a risky game.