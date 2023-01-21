Tottenham transfer news: Dean Jones says Spurs trying to gauge Chelsea interest in Sporting CP's Pedro Porro

By Giuseppe Labellarte











Tottenham Hotspur are trying to gauge how serious Chelsea are about signing Pedro Porro from Sporting CP, according to Dean Jones.

Spurs are currently in pursuit of the Portuguese right-back, but they haven’t managed to agree a deal yet.

Meanwhile, the Blues – who have gone big in the January transfer window – are also said to be keen on Porro.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

According to football.london, Tottenham sent an opening bid for the 23-year-old this week.

Spurs offered cash plus a player, but Sporting rejected it, reiterating that they need to trigger his £40m release clause.

Just last week, Arsenal were moving slowly and steady towards the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

But then, Chelsea stormed in with a big offer, took Mudryk and left the Gunners empty-handed.

Jones, writing on GiveMeSport, claimed that Tottenham are trying to figure out if there’s any competition for Porro.

Although the Blues’ interest in the player doesn’t seem particularly strong, the Mudryk situation seemed similar.

There were initial reports linking the two, then speculation cooled off when they signed Joao Felix.

It looked as though Chelsea had lost interest, only to then swoop in and hijack the Mudryk move.

On Porro, Jones said: “I think they’re also trying to figure out if there’s even any competition to sign this guy.

“Chelsea have been linked. I’m not sure Tottenham are totally convinced whether to take the interest seriously.

“I mean, they’ve got to be careful, because obviously, we thought the same thing with Mykhailo Mudryk, we thought that might just be a little play to tease Arsenal.

“But ultimately, they’ve gone ahead and actually signed him. So I think Tottenham are trying to gauge the interest of Chelsea right now, too.”

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham should indeed be cautious – TBR View

It’s turning out to be one of the most dramatic January transfer windows in recent years.

The Mudryk saga took a hell of a twist, and Chelsea don’t even seem done yet.

Jones is right. Tottenham need to watch out, because the Blues pounced on Mudryk when they saw Shakhtar’s talks with Arsenal were going slowly.

If Chelsea fancy themselves a new right-back and Spurs aren’t giving Sporting what they want, the Blues may just do the same.