Report: Tottenham could make move to sign Spanish winger this summer











Tottenham Hotspur could make a move to sign Gerard Deulofeu this summer after missing out on his signature in the January transfer window.

Spurs were very active in January, but it took a long time for them to get deals done. Talks for Pedro Porro went on for weeks before he was finally signed, while Arnaut Danjuma was only brought in after moves for their other targets failed to materialise.

One forward Tottenham could not sign was Deulofeu – even though they were very close to sealing the transfer.

Tottenham could make move to sign Gerard Deulofeu this summer

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham had almost agreed a deal to sign Deulofeu from Udinese.

“Deulofeu was really close to Tottenham, he said.

“From what I heard, the deal was almost done for Deulofeu to join Tottenham. But what happened is that Gerard Deulofeu had a serious injury, and so, he was not available anymore right before joining Tottenham.”

Deulofeu injured his knee and had to undergo surgery in the last week of January. The 28-year-old has still not returned to action – reports after his surgery claimed he’ll be out for three months.

Mondo Udinese, however, reveal that Deulofeu will miss the remainder of the season, but once he’s back, his club cannot say no to transfer offers should they arrive.

The report claims that Tottenham had ‘closed the deal’ to sign Deulofeu in January, and ‘it cannot be ruled out’ that Fabio Paratici will return with a new offer to sign him this summer.

TBR View:

This would be a really risky move for Tottenham.

Yes, Deulofeu has ‘amazing‘ qualities and would be a very good fit in Tottenham’s counter-attacking system, but the fact that he wouldn’t have played for about six months is a big concern.

Tottenham have had enough injury troubles this season. The last thing they need is another player who could potentially have problems with his knee next term.

However, if Spurs’ doctors give Deulofeu the all-clear, he could prove to be a smart addition.

